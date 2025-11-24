Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada receives ICAT certification for BLDC Hub Motor 6 Inch for Tricycles

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Atpole Technologies has been officially certified by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) for its BLDC Hub Motor 6 Inch 250W Tricycle Motor.

Prior to this, the company had already obtained ICAT certification for its BLDC Hub Motors in the following categories:

h- 10 Inch V 800W and 1500W
h- 12 Inch V 2kW
h- 12 Inch V HUB Motor Rear Wheel Rims
These motors are primarily developed for Electric Vehicle (EV) applications. BLDC Hub Motor 6 Inch for Tricycles is now added to the above list.

ICAT from Manesar, Gurugram functions under the National Automotive Board (NAB), Government of India.

 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

