EURUSD Attempts Recovery Amid Improving Economic Sentiment In Eurozone; US Inflation Stays In Focus

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
EURUSD is finding some solace after staying near a two-month low lately. The small gains in the pair came on the back of economic data from the Eurozone docket that showed ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose for a seventh consecutive month to 19.9 in February 2024, reach ing its highest level in a year. Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area increased by 2.3 points to 25 in February 2024 the highest in one year. EURUSD however continues to stay pressured amid a strong dollar staying around 104 mark ahead of US inflation data later today. The pair is quoting at $1.0791, up 0.07% on the day. On the NSE, EURINR futures are trading at 89.55, almost unchanged on the day.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

