Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gian Lifecare Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2024.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd surged 17.58% to Rs 316.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gian Lifecare Ltd soared 15.47% to Rs 22.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13995 shares in the past one month.

Sandesh Ltd spiked 10.68% to Rs 1366.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 260 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd jumped 10.61% to Rs 410.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58853 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd advanced 10.57% to Rs 49.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13070 shares in the past one month.

