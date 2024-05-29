Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 300.90 croreNet profit of Exicom Tele-Systems declined 0.51% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 300.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 698.00% to Rs 63.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.03% to Rs 1019.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
