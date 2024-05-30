Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shikhar Leasing &amp; Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore
Net loss of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.20 -5 0.740.59 25 OPM %21.0545.00 --181.0815.25 - PBDT0.360.06 500 2.78-0.03 LP PBT0.350.05 600 2.66-0.07 LP NP-0.060.10 PL 2.01-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shikhar Leasing &amp; Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit rises 0.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indegene slides after Q4 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 95 cr

Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 424.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon