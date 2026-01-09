Exide Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.35, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.35, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 5.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28414.95, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 349.4, down 1.15% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 10.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

