Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 1.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28414.95, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3688.6, down 1.37% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 18.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News