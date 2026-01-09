Friday, January 09, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 1.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28414.95, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.13 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3688.6, down 1.37% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 18.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nifty trades below 25,700 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades below 25,700 level; European mrkt advance

Ravindra Energy receives solar power project of Rs 225 cr

Ravindra Energy receives solar power project of Rs 225 cr

Equity MF inflows dip 6% on month, SIP flows hit record Rs 31K in Dec-25

Equity MF inflows dip 6% on month, SIP flows hit record Rs 31K in Dec-25

Waaree Energies bags 105 MW solar module order from domestic renewable energy player

Waaree Energies bags 105 MW solar module order from domestic renewable energy player

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026