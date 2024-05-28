Exide Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 505, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 142.26% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% gain in NIFTY and a 67.4% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 505, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22904.65. The Sensex is at 75414.25, up 0.03%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 10.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23877.15, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 230.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

