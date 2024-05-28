Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 16.93 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries rose 44.90% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.63% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
