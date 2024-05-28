Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 16.93 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 28.63% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 44.90% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.9314.9875.0683.0817.7219.4318.6721.582.982.6614.9919.321.931.5210.6314.971.420.987.5310.55