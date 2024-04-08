Sensex (    %)
                             
Voltas Ltd Spikes 8.25%, S&amp;P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.54%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Voltas Ltd has added 23.24% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.5% rise in the SENSEX
Voltas Ltd rose 8.25% today to trade at Rs 1333.8. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.54% to quote at 54326.04. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 2.59% and Whirlpool of India Ltd added 1.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 42.32 % over last one year compared to the 24.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Voltas Ltd has added 23.24% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24179 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73765 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1335.5 on 08 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 745 on 14 Jul 2023.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

