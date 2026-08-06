Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.16% gain in NIFTY and a 22.35% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24636.3. The Sensex is at 78800.82, up 0.28%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 13.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29411.55, down 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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