Bharat Forge collaborates with Pratt & Whitney Canada
To evaluate integration of advanced turboprop engines for DRDO's HALE UAV programme
Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada today announced that they will work together to evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program designed and developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.
The collaboration supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:50 PM IST