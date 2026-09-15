Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge collaborates with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Bharat Forge collaborates with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

To evaluate integration of advanced turboprop engines for DRDO's HALE UAV programme

Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada today announced that they will work together to evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program designed and developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

The collaboration supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WCIL commences operations at Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Morbi

WCIL commences operations at Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Morbi

Purple Style Labs invests Rs 420 cr in PSL Retail

Purple Style Labs invests Rs 420 cr in PSL Retail

Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Botswana

Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Botswana

INR weighed down by escalating Middle East conflict and soaring oil prices

INR weighed down by escalating Middle East conflict and soaring oil prices

Shares tumble as rising oil prices and bond yields intensify pressure

Shares tumble as rising oil prices and bond yields intensify pressure

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:50 PM IST