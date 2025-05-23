Expleo Solutions standalone net profit rises 114.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 255.80 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 114.56% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.56% to Rs 95.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1024.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales255.80255.41 0 1024.80964.87 6 OPM %14.0412.57 -14.6314.51 - PBDT37.9432.13 18 156.93140.90 11 PBT30.0823.26 29 118.30107.87 10 NP28.8813.46 115 95.3481.10 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content