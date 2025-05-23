Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 10.17% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.52% to Rs 119.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 1079.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 978.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales298.05250.11 19 1079.86978.72 10 OPM %15.7120.20 -17.1119.54 - PBDT53.7055.46 -3 204.08195.62 4 PBT41.4245.50 -9 159.34158.81 0 NP30.8434.33 -10 119.58118.96 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

