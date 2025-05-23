Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net Loss of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 118.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.1415.41 5 118.5199.96 19 OPM %-114.06-88.38 -8.131.14 - PBDT-15.86-12.62 -26 15.944.17 282 PBT-17.07-13.83 -23 12.140.13 9238 NP-19.15-13.97 -37 10.06-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

