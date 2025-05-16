Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exports up around 13% on year, imports spike 16%

Exports up around 13% on year, imports spike 16%

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, edged up to USD 73.80 billion in April 2025, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from USD 65.48 billion in the same month last year. The overall imports climbed to USD 82.45 billion in April 2025, a 15.7 per cent jump from USD 71.25 billion in April 2024. Trade deficit widened to USD 8.65 billion in the current year, marking 50 per cent increase from USD 5.77 billion a year earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 115 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 115 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur

Board of Omaxe appoints director

Board of Omaxe appoints director

Board of Omaxe approves NCD issuance of Rs 199 cr

Board of Omaxe approves NCD issuance of Rs 199 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon