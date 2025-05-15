Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Saregama India advanced 1.96% to Rs 558.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.77% to Rs 60.13 crore despite 8.45% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 81.62 crore in Q4 FY25, up 7.35% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding content charge) stood at Rs 101.6 crore, registering the growth of 18% compared with Rs 86.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 42% in Q4 FY25 as against 33% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from music and artist management rose 0.35% to Rs 171.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 170.8 crore in Q4 FY24. While revenue from video declined 22.4% YoY to Rs 49.2 crore during the quarter.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.38% to Rs 204.26 crore on 45.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,171.36 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company said that investments in content grew at 62% to touch Rs 316.0 crore, highest ever in its history, well on course to invest Rs 1,000 crore between FY25, FY26 and FY27

Also Read

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bans Varyaa Creations from securities mkt over IPO proceeds diversion

PremiumNandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma expects single-digit growth in FY26 amid uncertainties

Swiggy Instamart

Instamart will now deliver products from Home Centre in 10 minutes

India exports

Exports rise 9% to $38.49 bn in April; trade deficit widens to $26.42 bn

Avarna Jain, vice chairperson, Saregama India, said, Another path breaking year for Saregama with highest ever revenue from operations, driven by clear strategy of aggressive investments and diversification of IP monetization, including music, video and live events. The company stands on the cusp of an exciting growth phase with huge opportunities in this fast growing sector.

Saregama India is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. It has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - film & series production, live events, and music-based consumer products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews Economic Capital Framework of RBI

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews Economic Capital Framework of RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon