Exxaro Tiles spurts on stock split proposal

Exxaro Tiles surged 16.94% to Rs 93.94 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 14 October 2024, to consider a proposal for the sub-division / split of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after trading hours on Monday (23 September 2024).

Exxaro Tiles is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles that are primarily used as flooring solutions. It has two manufacturing units in Gujarat (Unit 1 - Padra in Vadodara and Unit 2- Talod in Sabarkantha) and has total installed capacity of 146 lakh square metre.