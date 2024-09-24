US stocks close higher; Dow and S&P 500 post record highs

US equities closed higher on Monday and the Dow and S&P 500 posted record highs. The Dow ended up by 61.29 points or 0.15 percent at 42,124.65. The S&P 500 closed up 16.02 points or 0.28 percent at 5,718.57, while the Nasdaq settled with a gain of 25.95 points or 0.14 percent at 17,974.27. Among stocks, shares of Intel jumped 3.4% following reports of potential multibillion-dollar investments from Apollo Global Management. Tesla climbed 4.9% as investors look forward to the much-anticipated robotaxi launch and the upcoming third-quarter sales figures.

Investors closely assessed comments from several policymakers to understand the rationale behind the Fed's significant 50 basis-point rate cut. Fed officials, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, and Austan Goolsbee, expressed support for the recent cut and indicated a preference for additional rate reductions in the upcoming months. Reports on durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer confidence are likely to attract attention along with a report on personal income and spending that includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.