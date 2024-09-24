Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank launches QIP; floor price at Rs 109.16 /share

Punjab National Bank launches QIP; floor price at Rs 109.16 /share

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Punjab National Bank informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 109.16 per share.
The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 23 September 2024.
The floor price of Rs 109.16 is at a discount of 2.01% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 111.50 on the BSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
Punjab National Bank is engaged in Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Digital Banking, Others. As on 30 June 2024, Government of India held 73.15% stake in the bank.
 
The public lender reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,251.53 crore in Q1 FY25 steeply higher than Rs 1,255.41 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total income grew by 12.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 32,165.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Shares of Punjab National Bank slipped 2.38% to Rs 108.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet resolves $16.7 mn dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty slip into red after life highs; Financials down, Metal up

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Motilal Oswal MF buys 2% in smallcap stock that is up 1,515% in 16 months

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Here's why Pondy Oxides shares rose 5% on September 24; details here

United Nations Security Council

UNGA: World leaders discuss 'path for future' but outlook seems gloomy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon