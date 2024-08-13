F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 161.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 178.57% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 178.57% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.780.2862.8250.000.450.140.450.130.340.13