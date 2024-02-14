F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 370.59% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 216.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 370.59% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.800.1767.5094.120.520.130.510.120.380.12