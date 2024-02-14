Sensex (    %)
                        
F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 370.59% to Rs 0.80 crore
Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 216.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 370.59% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.800.17 371 OPM %67.5094.12 -PBDT0.520.13 300 PBT0.510.12 325 NP0.380.12 217
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

