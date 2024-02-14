Tirupati Sarjan reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 87.63% to Rs 54.45 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 87.63% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales54.4529.02 88 OPM %5.298.03 -PBDT2.030.02 10050 PBT1.79-0.21 LP NP1.30-0.21 LP
