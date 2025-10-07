Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% to Rs 400 after securing a Rs 68-crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 Jan 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 161.50, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 Jan 2025, was subscribed 688.21 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.57 on 10 Jan 2025.

 

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a global company specializing in turnkey engineering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare sectors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.92 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.40 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

