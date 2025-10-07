Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Dhillon Freight Carrier was trading at Rs 54.72 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 57.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 54.72. About 0.16 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Dhillon Freight Carrier's IPO was subscribed 2.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 64.29% from 100% Pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of goods transportation vehicles & its fabrication, to meet the issue expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Dhillon Freight Carrier is a trusted logistics solutions provider specializing in road transportation services. The company offers a wide range of services including Parcel/Less Than Truck-Load (LTL) shipments, contract logistics, and fleet rental or leasing services, catering to the needs of various industries. Serving both B2B and B2C customers, Dhillon Freight Carrier operates across the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The company maintains an in-house fleet of 62 vehicles to ensure reliable and timely delivery. Additionally, it operates through a well-established network comprising 22 booking offices, pickup facilities, warehouses, delivery offices, and agency networks, which enables efficient and seamless transportation solutions across its service areas. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 23 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.73 crore and net profit of Rs 1.72 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

