NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Suba Hotels hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 161.90 on the NSE, a premium of 45.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at Rs 154.20, a premium of 38.92% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 54.72. About 27.65 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter

Suba Hotels' IPO was subscribed 0.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 67,99,200 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards upgrading and last-mile funding of hotel premises and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Suba Hotels, on 26 September 2025, raised Rs 21.28 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.17 lakh shares at Rs 111 per share to 12 anchor investors.

Suba Hotels is a domestic hotel chain in Indias mid-market segment, managing 88 hotels with 4,096 keys across 50 cities, mainly in tier 2 and tier 3 locations. The company operates a mix of owned, managed, leased, and franchised properties, including 5 owned hotels in key cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara. With 40 hotels in the pre-opening phase adding 1,831 rooms, Suba Hotels continues to expand its presence, offering upscale to economy brands and strengthening its position in the growing mid-market hospitality sector. As of 22 September 2025, the company had a total of 689 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 79.24 crore and a net profit of Rs 15.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

