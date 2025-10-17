Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 535.38 croreNet profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 24.17% to Rs 80.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 535.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales535.38512.98 4 OPM %62.3459.71 -PBDT120.5398.19 23 PBT107.4786.42 24 NP80.1564.55 24
