Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 535.38 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 24.17% to Rs 80.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 535.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales535.38512.98 4 OPM %62.3459.71 -PBDT120.5398.19 23 PBT107.4786.42 24 NP80.1564.55 24

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

