Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 71.86% to Rs 670.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11534.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14855.0411534.08 29 OPM %3.783.70 -PBDT1019.87385.31 165 PBT923.59319.31 189 NP670.00389.85 72
