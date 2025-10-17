Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 71.86% to Rs 670.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11534.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14855.0411534.08 29 OPM %3.783.70 -PBDT1019.87385.31 165 PBT923.59319.31 189 NP670.00389.85 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the September 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon