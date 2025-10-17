Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 38.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 391.00 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 38.79% to Rs 82.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 391.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 347.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales391.00347.70 12 OPM %29.7435.06 -PBDT125.80185.50 -32 PBT118.60177.30 -33 NP82.70135.10 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content