360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 28.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.87% to Rs 1114.95 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 28.51% to Rs 315.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.87% to Rs 1114.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 865.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1114.95865.15 29 OPM %64.0362.53 -PBDT452.60336.33 35 PBT413.41319.10 30 NP315.48245.49 29
