Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 18.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.51% to Rs 77.36 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 18.47% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.36141.97 -46 OPM %9.1412.86 -PBDT13.2521.02 -37 PBT12.2720.37 -40 NP16.6020.36 -18
