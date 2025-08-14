Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.5110.80 -12 OPM %4.313.52 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
