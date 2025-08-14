Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 386.21% to Rs 1.41 croreNet profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 386.21% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.410.29 386 OPM %1.42-3.45 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content