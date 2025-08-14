United Leasing & Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 1.43 croreUnited Leasing & Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.431.53 -7 OPM %16.7821.57 -PBDT0.160.26 -38 PBT0.010.11 -91 NP00.11 -100
