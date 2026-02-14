Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 810.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 79.68 croreNet profit of Fedders Holding rose 810.67% to Rs 36.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 79.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales79.6888.74 -10 OPM %2.670.21 -PBDT37.674.00 842 PBT36.663.29 1014 NP36.704.03 811
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST