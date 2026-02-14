Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 810.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 79.68 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding rose 810.67% to Rs 36.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 79.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.79.6888.742.670.2137.674.0036.663.2936.704.03

