M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 33.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 412.25 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 33.82% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 412.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales412.25372.49 11 OPM %16.8219.63 -PBDT52.2261.20 -15 PBT26.0738.55 -32 NP17.5726.55 -34

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

