M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 33.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 33.82% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 412.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.412.25372.4916.8219.6352.2261.2026.0738.5517.5726.55

