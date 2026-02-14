Yarn Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 1328.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 23.56% to Rs 11.94 croreNet profit of Yarn Syndicate rose 1328.57% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.56% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.9415.62 -24 OPM %29.824.29 -PBDT3.910.67 484 PBT3.790.65 483 NP5.000.35 1329
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST