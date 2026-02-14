Yarn Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 1328.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.56% to Rs 11.94 crore

Net profit of Yarn Syndicate rose 1328.57% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.56% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.9415.6229.824.293.910.673.790.655.000.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News