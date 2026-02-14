Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 146.73 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 30.90% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 146.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.146.73137.975.888.6210.2813.467.4610.725.507.96

