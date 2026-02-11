Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 495.65 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 0.48% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 495.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 433.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.495.65433.0913.8012.7377.4464.0655.5641.9429.0528.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News