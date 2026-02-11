Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 61.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 61.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 82.69 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 61.30% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 82.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.6973.18 13 OPM %16.2124.90 -PBDT7.6910.47 -27 PBT4.527.47 -39 NP2.626.77 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance