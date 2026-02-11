Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 61.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 82.69 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 61.30% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 82.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.82.6973.1816.2124.907.6910.474.527.472.626.77

