Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.125.41-23.6314.23-1.180.77-1.560.38-1.560.38

