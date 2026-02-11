Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.69% to Rs 62.79 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 83.90% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.69% to Rs 62.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.7935.148.90-11.215.6111.225.0710.431.338.26

