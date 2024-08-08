Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.32 6 OPM %23.5343.75 -PBDT0.080.14 -43 PBT0.070.13 -46 NP0.070.10 -30
