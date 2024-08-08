Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 4.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 1277.52 crore
Net profit of Page Industries rose 4.33% to Rs 165.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 1277.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1229.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1277.521229.07 4 OPM %19.0519.41 -PBDT244.56231.02 6 PBT222.46210.01 6 NP165.22158.36 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 8: Sensex sheds 581 pts; Nifty ends at 24,117; RBI maintains repo rates

LIVE news: Centre proposes to send Waqf (Amendment) Bill to joint parliamentary panel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM; Aman's QF bout to begin soon

Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

RBI status quo on interest rates to boost demand for realty sector: CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon