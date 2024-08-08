Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 103.61 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 3.74% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 103.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales103.6196.62 7 OPM %10.5510.79 -PBDT9.018.69 4 PBT6.416.14 4 NP4.724.55 4
