FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of FGP reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.06 67 OPM %-160.00-483.33 -PBDT0.04-0.25 LP PBT0.04-0.25 LP NP0.04-0.22 LP

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Trump to announce Powell's replacement

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

Allied Blenders & Distillers announces change in senior management

Cupid approves bonus issue of 4:1

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

