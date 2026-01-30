Friday, January 30, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that it has secured a domestic contract from Pawan Hans for the supply of 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, along with associated spares and accessories.

The estimated value of the contract exceeds Rs 1,800 crore, with the delivery of helicopters scheduled to be completed by 2027.

The order has been awarded by Pawan Hans, Noida, and is classified as a domestic contract. HAL clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in Pawan Hans.

The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 10.8% to Rs 1,669.07 crore on 10.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,628.61 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the business of Manufacture of Aircraft and Helicopters and Repair, Maintenance of Aircraft and Helicopters.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

