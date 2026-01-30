Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Listing

In the SME segment, BSE SME Shayona Engineering is set to list today. The issue price is set at Rs 144 per share. The issue was subscribed 5.21 times. The issue was open between 22 and 27 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 144 per equity share.

Result Today:

Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Nestle India, Bank of Baroda, Meesho, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Brigade Enterprises, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Steel, KEC International, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium Company, New India Assurance Company, Steel Authority of India, and Welspun Corp will announce their quarterly earnings today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

ITC reported a 0.07% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,931.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,934.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 6.7% YoY to Rs 21,706.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Also Read

Australia Open 2026 men's singles semifinal live streaming

Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Alcaraz vs Zverev in men's singles SF

gold

Loans against gold surge 125% in 2025 as bullion prices soar 60% in a year

Housing finance

Home loans triple in 10 years, rising to ₹37 lakh cr or 11% of India's GDP

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at lower start amid mixed cues; Asian markets gain

Nifty outlook: Technical analysts believe that the NSE benchmark index is showing some signs of a bullish reversal.

Nifty showing signs of potential bullish reversal, say market experts

Tata Motors reported a 48% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 705 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16.1% to Rs 21,847 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

REC reported a 0.3% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,043 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,029.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.8% YoY to Rs 5,275.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

One 97 Communications reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 225 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation jumped 20% YoY to Rs 2,194 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 799 crore in Q3 FY25. Despite the loss, the company recorded strong top-line growth, with revenue from operations rising 53.96% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,148 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 323.9 crore on a 1.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,486.1 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Vedanta reported a 60.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,710 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,547 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 36.95% YoY to Rs 23,369 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Atlanta Electricals said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 146 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation and three additional orders worth Rs 142 crore from Datta Power Infra, which is executing projects for NTPC.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said it has signed an MoU with Oil India to collaborate on a compressed biogas (CBG) project. Under the pact, Oil India will set up a CBG plant using HPCLs indigenously developed HP RAMP technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Trump to announce Powell's replacement

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Trump to announce Powell's replacement

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

Allied Blenders & Distillers announces change in senior management

Allied Blenders & Distillers announces change in senior management

Cupid approves bonus issue of 4:1

Cupid approves bonus issue of 4:1

Wipro launches consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions

Wipro launches consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance