Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

In the SME segment, BSE SME Shayona Engineering is set to list today. The issue price is set at Rs 144 per share. The issue was subscribed 5.21 times. The issue was open between 22 and 27 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 144 per equity share.

Result Today:

Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Nestle India, Bank of Baroda, Meesho, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Brigade Enterprises, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Steel, KEC International, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium Company, New India Assurance Company, Steel Authority of India, and Welspun Corp will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

ITC reported a 0.07% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,931.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,934.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 6.7% YoY to Rs 21,706.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Tata Motors reported a 48% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 705 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16.1% to Rs 21,847 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

REC reported a 0.3% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,043 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,029.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.8% YoY to Rs 5,275.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

One 97 Communications reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 225 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation jumped 20% YoY to Rs 2,194 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 799 crore in Q3 FY25. Despite the loss, the company recorded strong top-line growth, with revenue from operations rising 53.96% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,148 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 323.9 crore on a 1.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,486.1 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Vedanta reported a 60.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,710 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,547 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 36.95% YoY to Rs 23,369 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Atlanta Electricals said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 146 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation and three additional orders worth Rs 142 crore from Datta Power Infra, which is executing projects for NTPC.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said it has signed an MoU with Oil India to collaborate on a compressed biogas (CBG) project. Under the pact, Oil India will set up a CBG plant using HPCLs indigenously developed HP RAMP technology.

