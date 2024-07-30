Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 35.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.14% to Rs 12.46 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 35.26% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.469.22 35 OPM %21.0322.02 -PBDT2.832.18 30 PBT2.812.13 32 NP2.111.56 35
