Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 55.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 172.96 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 55.68% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 172.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.172.96135.266.027.356.004.383.922.472.881.85