Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 55.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 172.96 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 55.68% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 172.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.96135.26 28 OPM %6.027.35 -PBDT6.004.38 37 PBT3.922.47 59 NP2.881.85 56
